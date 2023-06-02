Time-lapse of Solar Cycle 25 displays increasing activity on the Sun

November 4, 2021

A series of CMEs caused the first severe geomagnetic storm - G4 - in Solar Cycle 25. Following activity on Halloween, as the Sun was rotating out of view this same sunspot region launched at least one CME. Another CME soon followed (possibly from the same region) and then another. The third, faster CME caught up to the other two, merging with them in what is called a "cannibal CME". The combined gusts of plasma swept over the Earth on November 3 and 4. Aurora borealis, or northern lights, were seen as far south as California.

January 29, 2022

Starting on January 29, a series of CMEs erupted on the Sun. They were not particularly large or energetic, but when they reached the Earth on February 3 and 4, they ushered in several days of minor geomagnetic disruption. These disruptions caused Earth's outer atmosphere to heat up and expand. During this event, Starlink, a private space company, launched 49 satellites, destined for low-Earth orbit. As these satellites were rising through the expanded atmosphere, they encountered more drag than expected, causing 38 of the 49 satellites to burn up.

April 20, 2022

The Sun emitted the largest solar flare yet in Solar Cycle 25 (as of March 2023). The X2 flare emitted its own burst of radio waves, as well as disrupting radio wave propagation through the ionosphere causing a level 3 radio blackout. This region also produced multiple weaker (M class and C class) flares.

January 2023

The sunspot number spiked in January. Activity was particularly high near the end of February, with an X class flare on February 25 (the second largest of the cycle so far), a CME-induced magnetic storm on Feb 27, and more than 20 radio blackouts between Feb 20 and March 5, ranging in severity from minor to strong (level 1-3).

March 13, 2023

The Sun unleashed what is estimated to be the fastest and most energetic CME yet in Solar Cycle 25. Moving at a remarkable speed of more than 2000 kilometers per second, this CME could have covered the 150 million kilometers between the Sun and the Earth in less than 20 hours. Fortunately, the CME was not directed at Earth; it went off in the opposite direction - walloping Jupiter around the Ides of March. The event was so big and energetic that particles did eventually reach Earth, causing a minor (level 1) radiation storm.

March 23, 2023

We observed our second severe geomagnetic storm (G4) in Solar Cycle 25, the largest such event in nearly six years. Electrical power disruptions were reported in several states and aurora was visible in more than half of the U.S., reaching as far south as New Mexico, Missouri and North Carolina.